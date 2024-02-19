Varun Dhawan-Natasha: 'We Are Pregnant'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

After three years of marriage, Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan are all set to embrace parenthood.

On Sunday, Varun took to Instagram to share the good news.

The image captured the actor planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump with the caption: 'We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght.'

As soon as this exciting news was shared, film folk flooded the comment section.

Karan Johar wrote, 'Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! welcome to best feeling in the world.'

Bhumi Pednekar and Vaani Kapoor commented, 'Congratulations.'

Janhvi Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu writes, 'Omg. Best news.'

Varun tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021.

The couple have known each other since Class 6.

On the work front, Varun will be seen in A Kaleeswaran's action thriller, Baby John.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.