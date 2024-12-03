'1st Film I Watched After Becoming PM'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vikrant Massey described attending the screening of The Sabarmati Report with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'highest point' of his career, which he hinted is coming to an end.

The screening, held at the Balyogi auditorium in Parliament on Monday, was attended by Modi, Union Home Minister Amit A Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other MPs.

After the screening, Vikrant shared his experience with the media, saying, "I watched the film with the prime minister, all Cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can't fully express it in words because I am so happy. This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the prime minister."

The film's leading lady Raashii Khanna adds, "We have watched the movie a number of times, but today was very special as we got to watch it with the prime minister. It's a surreal feeling, a high point in my career. The film has been made tax-free in many states and other states are also on the path of making it tax-free. I hope people watch it in large numbers."

The film has been directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

Ektaa's father movie veteran Jeetendra was present at the screening and he said, "I told PM Modi that I have spent 50 years in the film industry and for the first time, because of my daughter, I have watched a movie with a prime minister. PM Modi told me that I am also watching the first film after becoming the prime minister."

The Sabarmati Report is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002.

After the screening, Modi posted on X, 'Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of The Sabarmati Report. I commend the makers of the film for their effort.'

The film has got a thumbs up from Kangana Ranaut, the Mandi MP, as she writes, 'It is a very important film... the previous government hid facts from the people. The film shows how people played politics in such a grave situation back then.'

The film has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan.