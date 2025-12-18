Why Sreeleela Is 'Deeply' Disturbed

'I request every social media user not to support AI-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology.'

Kissik actor Sreeleela has strongly spoken out against deepfake content and the misuse of artificial intelligence, and has asked social media users to act responsibly and not support AI-generated material that violates personal dignity.

'I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support AI-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion,' Sreeleela posted on Instagram.

'Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague, even if she chooses art as one of her professions. We wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment.

'I have been unaware of many things happening online due to my schedule, and I thank my well-wishers for bringing this to my notice.

'I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating. I also see my fellow colleagues going through the same and am reaching out on behalf of everyone.

'With grace and dignity, and with trust in my audience, I ask you to please stand by us. The authorities will be taking it over from here,' she concluded.



Sreeleela was recently seen in Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja. She will be seen next in Parasakthi.

