HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Why Sreeleela Is 'Deeply' Disturbed

Why Sreeleela Is 'Deeply' Disturbed

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 18, 2025 12:22 IST

x

'I request every social media user not to support AI-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram
 

Kissik actor Sreeleela has strongly spoken out against deepfake content and the misuse of artificial intelligence, and has asked social media users to act responsibly and not support AI-generated material that violates personal dignity.

'I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support AI-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion,' Sreeleela posted on Instagram.

'Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague, even if she chooses art as one of her professions. We wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment.

'I have been unaware of many things happening online due to my schedule, and I thank my well-wishers for bringing this to my notice.

'I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating. I also see my fellow colleagues going through the same and am reaching out on behalf of everyone.

'With grace and dignity, and with trust in my audience, I ask you to please stand by us. The authorities will be taking it over from here,' she concluded.

Sreeleela was recently seen in Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja. She will be seen next in Parasakthi.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Did You Know Sreeleela Is A Mother Of 2?
Did You Know Sreeleela Is A Mother Of 2?
5 Things You Didn't Know About Sreeleela
5 Things You Didn't Know About Sreeleela
Sensational Sreeleela!
Sensational Sreeleela!
Sreeleela's Love Affair With Saris
Sreeleela's Love Affair With Saris
Sreeleela Is Flirty, Fun And Totally Fab!
Sreeleela Is Flirty, Fun And Totally Fab!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

Messi Thanks India After Concluding GOAT Tour, Shares Heartwarming Video1:00

Messi Thanks India After Concluding GOAT Tour, Shares...

Oppn MPs protest outside parliament against G-RAM-G bill1:16

Oppn MPs protest outside parliament against G-RAM-G bill

Watch Lionel Messi's day at Anant Ambani's Vantara3:41

Watch Lionel Messi's day at Anant Ambani's Vantara

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO