HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Did You Know Sreeleela Is A Mother Of 2?

Did You Know Sreeleela Is A Mother Of 2?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 13, 2025 14:55 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

A viral video saw Kartik Aaryan's mum Mala Tiwari saying something during IIFA that got everyone's ears pricked up.

When asked about her expectations from her future daughter-in-law, she said, 'Ghar ki demand is a very good doctor.'

Fingers immediately pointed to Kartik's co-star Sreeleela -- the two have been signed up for Anurag Basu's next, reportedly Aashiqui 3 -- who has an MBBS degree.

 

Sreeleela, who starred in the Pushpa 2 song, Kissik, is already a mum of two!

In 2022, the 23-year-old actor adopted two differently-abled children named Guru and Shobhitha, after visiting an orphanage, to give them a better life.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

5 Things You Didn't Know About Sreeleela
5 Things You Didn't Know About Sreeleela
Sensational Sreeleela's Such A Mood-Lifter!
Sensational Sreeleela's Such A Mood-Lifter!
Sreeleela, Rashmika Love The Colour Of Basant Panchami
Sreeleela, Rashmika Love The Colour Of Basant Panchami
Raai Laxmi, Sreeleela Set The Temperature Soaring
Raai Laxmi, Sreeleela Set The Temperature Soaring
Sara, Sreeleela, Shreya Stun In Barbie Pink
Sara, Sreeleela, Shreya Stun In Barbie Pink

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

HOLI: 7 Songs You Must Listen To!

webstory image 2

13 Tallest Temples Of India

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Khelo India Winter Games conclude in Gulmarg with grand ceremony7:03

Khelo India Winter Games conclude in Gulmarg with grand...

Nora Fatehi spotted in Bandra0:57

Nora Fatehi spotted in Bandra

Lucknow sweet shop sells India's largest gujiya4:14

Lucknow sweet shop sells India's largest gujiya

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD