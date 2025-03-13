Did You Know Sreeleela Is A Mother Of 2?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

A viral video saw Kartik Aaryan's mum Mala Tiwari saying something during IIFA that got everyone's ears pricked up.

When asked about her expectations from her future daughter-in-law, she said, 'Ghar ki demand is a very good doctor.'

Fingers immediately pointed to Kartik's co-star Sreeleela -- the two have been signed up for Anurag Basu's next, reportedly Aashiqui 3 -- who has an MBBS degree.

Sreeleela, who starred in the Pushpa 2 song, Kissik, is already a mum of two!

In 2022, the 23-year-old actor adopted two differently-abled children named Guru and Shobhitha, after visiting an orphanage, to give them a better life.