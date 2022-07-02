Sai Takes You Behind The Scenes Of Virata Parvam

Sai Pallavi's Telugu film Virata Parvam, co-starring Rana Daggubati, Nandita Das and Priyamani, released in theatres on June 18 and started streaming on Netflix from July 1.

The actress shares some behind-the-scenes pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

Directed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam is a romantic action thriller based on the Naxalite insurgency in Andhra Pradesh during the last decade.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

Sai thanks the cast and the crew and writes: 'Vennela from #VirataParvam is one of the most memorable roles I've had the good fortune of playing.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

Rana Daggubati adds: 'A lot of love and hardwork went into bringing #VirataParvam to you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

The cast and crew gather together to see their work unfold on the monitor.