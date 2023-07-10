Why Shahid Is Kissing Mira

Kajal visits Turkey... Avneet goes to Thailand... Rashmika gets goofy.
Shahid Kapoor celebrates his eighth wedding anniversary with Mira Rajput with a kiss and writes, 'In a sky full of stars .... I gave you my heart... go on and tear me apart ... you will only find you in my heart (pl don't kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life.'
Mira returns the kiss right back, with: 'Lights will guide you home And you are home. Happy 8 baby.'
Bhumi Pednekar is the new face of MAC Cosmetics India.
Sanjana Sanghi holidays in Udaipur.
Kajal Aggarwal prefers scenic Turkey.
Tiku Weds Sheru actor Avneet Kaur has discovered success...and Thailand!
'A beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset,' points out Raai Laxmi.
Raashii Khanna shares a picture from the sets.
Rashmika Mandanna gets goofy.