Why Shahid Is Kissing Mira

Kajal visits Turkey... Avneet goes to Thailand... Rashmika gets goofy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor celebrates his eighth wedding anniversary with Mira Rajput with a kiss and writes, 'In a sky full of stars .... I gave you my heart... go on and tear me apart ... you will only find you in my heart (pl don't kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Mira returns the kiss right back, with: 'Lights will guide you home And you are home. Happy 8 baby.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar is the new face of MAC Cosmetics India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi holidays in Udaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal prefers scenic Turkey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Tiku Weds Sheru actor Avneet Kaur has discovered success...and Thailand!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

'A beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset,' points out Raai Laxmi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna shares a picture from the sets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna gets goofy.