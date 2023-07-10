News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Shahid Is Kissing Mira

Why Shahid Is Kissing Mira

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 10, 2023 08:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kajal visits Turkey... Avneet goes to Thailand... Rashmika gets goofy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor celebrates his eighth wedding anniversary with Mira Rajput with a kiss and writes, 'In a sky full of stars .... I gave you my heart... go on and tear me apart ... you will only find you in my heart (pl don't kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Mira returns the kiss right back, with: 'Lights will guide you home And you are home. Happy 8 baby.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar is the new face of MAC Cosmetics India.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi holidays in Udaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal prefers scenic Turkey.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Tiku Weds Sheru actor Avneet Kaur has discovered success...and Thailand!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

'A beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset,' points out Raai Laxmi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna shares a picture from the sets.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna gets goofy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
So Much To Watch On OTT This Week!
So Much To Watch On OTT This Week!
2023's Biggest Bollywood Flops So Far
2023's Biggest Bollywood Flops So Far
When Bollywood Went Blind
When Bollywood Went Blind
SEE: Dhoni Celebrates Birthday With...
SEE: Dhoni Celebrates Birthday With...
Wimbledon PIX! Dimitrov ousts Tiafoe; Pegula dazzles
Wimbledon PIX! Dimitrov ousts Tiafoe; Pegula dazzles
Ashes: Harry Brook admits having a 'blow-up'
Ashes: Harry Brook admits having a 'blow-up'
19 killed as heavy rains lash north India
19 killed as heavy rains lash north India

More like this

'Till this day, I feel he is with me'

'Till this day, I feel he is with me'

Kartik To Step Into Sushant's Shoes

Kartik To Step Into Sushant's Shoes

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances