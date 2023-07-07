Photograph: Kind courtesy Saira Banu/Instagram

Saira Banu makes her debut on Instagram on July 7 on her husband's -- the iconic Dilip Kumar -- second death anniversary.

Sharing a picture with him, she writes Dilipsaab's favourite Urdu couplets:

'Sukoon-E-Dil Ke Liye Kuch Toh Ehtemaam Karoon

Zara Nazar Jo Miley Phir Unhe Salaam Karoon

Mujhe Toh Hosh Nahin Aap Mashwara Dijiyey

Kaha Se Chedoon Fasana Kahan Tamaam Karoon.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saira Banu/Instagram

'I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib,' she adds.

'This is the day, "7th of July" at "7 am" when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber. I pleaded with the Almighty that 'Sahib', as I always called him, should react to one of his favourite couplets.'

'Uth Apni Jumbish-E-Mizgaan Se Taaza Kar De Hayaat

Keh Ruka Ruka Qadam-E-Qayenaat Hain Saqi'.

(My loved one is in slumber so my entire world is still, I implore him to stir awake so that the world comes alive again with his movement of waking up.)

'Till this day, I feel he is with me and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together, hand in hand, one in our thoughts and being until the end of time.

'Dilip Sahib has been that Iconic guiding light not only for my life but for all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. He has not just been the greatest actor ever but also a very great human being... a true picture of humility with dignity.

'On Instagram I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision, as also his dedication and commitments not only to the Film Industry of which he has been the Ultimate Actor, but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large.'