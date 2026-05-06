Why Prabhas Is Juggling 3 Films

If there is one thing that the sobering failure of The Raja Saab taught Prabhas is: Don't devote excessive time to one project at the cost of other projects.

IMAGE: Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in Spirit.

It is a crowded calendar for Prabhas.

Gone are his days of laidback schedules.

Prabhas is committed to shoot for as many as three projects -- Kalki 2898 Part 2, Spirit and Fauzi, all of which are in various stages of production.

Key Points Prabhas is currently filming Kalki 2 in Hyderabad with a reportedly larger and more plot-driven role.

Fauzi is nearing completion, creating possible overlap between its remaining shoot and Kalki 2's production schedules.

The disappointing performance of The Raja Saab reportedly influenced Prabhas to avoid lengthy focus on single projects.

Currently, Prabhas is shooting for Kalki 2 in Hyderabad.

Apparently this time around, Prabhas role in the franchise is far more substantial and plot-driven than in Part 1.

Since Fauzi is on the verge of completion, there might be some amount of overlapping in the shooting of the Kalki 2 and Fauzi.

This is something Prabhas has never done before.

Fauzi Nears Completion

Prabhas is also looking at various other projects even as three of the underproduction projects vie for his attention.

Spirit Production Update

If there is one thing that the sobering failure of The Raja Saab has taught Prabhas is: Don't devote excessive time to one project at the cost of other projects.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff