HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Why Prabhas Is Juggling 3 Films

Why Prabhas Is Juggling 3 Films

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 11:40 IST

x

If there is one thing that the sobering failure of The Raja Saab taught Prabhas is: Don't devote excessive time to one project at the cost of other projects.

Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in Spirit

IMAGE: Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in Spirit.
 

It is a crowded calendar for Prabhas.

Gone are his days of laidback schedules.

Prabhas is committed to shoot for as many as three projects -- Kalki 2898 Part 2, Spirit and Fauzi, all of which are in various stages of production.

Key Points

  • Prabhas is currently filming Kalki 2 in Hyderabad with a reportedly larger and more plot-driven role.
  • Fauzi is nearing completion, creating possible overlap between its remaining shoot and Kalki 2's production schedules.
  • The disappointing performance of The Raja Saab reportedly influenced Prabhas to avoid lengthy focus on single projects.

Currently, Prabhas is shooting for Kalki 2 in Hyderabad.

Apparently this time around, Prabhas role in the franchise is far more substantial and plot-driven than in Part 1.

Since Fauzi is on the verge of completion, there might be some amount of overlapping in the shooting of the Kalki 2 and Fauzi.

This is something Prabhas has never done before.

Fauzi Nears Completion

Prabhas is also looking at various other projects even as three of the underproduction projects vie for his attention.

Spirit Production Update

If there is one thing that the sobering failure of The Raja Saab has taught Prabhas is: Don't devote excessive time to one project at the cost of other projects.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

RELATED STORIES

Jigsaw Puzzle: Unscramble Prabhas' Spirit
Jigsaw Puzzle: Unscramble Prabhas' Spirit
The Raja Saab Review
The Raja Saab Review
Raja Saab: Prabhas' SRK-Style Romance
Raja Saab: Prabhas' SRK-Style Romance
Prabhas' Top 7 Films In the First 7 Days
Prabhas' Top 7 Films In the First 7 Days
What Makes Prabhas Pan-Indian Superstar
What Makes Prabhas Pan-Indian Superstar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

VIDEOS

WATCH: Morning visuals emerge from Khassa cantonment after late-night blast0:53

WATCH: Morning visuals emerge from Khassa cantonment...

Owaisi Slams Himanta: 'Spreading Discrimination and Hatred'4:42

Owaisi Slams Himanta: 'Spreading Discrimination and Hatred'

Watch: Yogi Adityanath Takes 'PhD' Swipe at Ravi Kishan0:41

Watch: Yogi Adityanath Takes 'PhD' Swipe at Ravi Kishan

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO