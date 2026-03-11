HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jigsaw Puzzle: Unscramble Prabhas' Spirit

Jigsaw Puzzle: Unscramble Prabhas' Spirit

March 11, 2026
1 Minute Read
March 11, 2026 09:25 IST

Prabhas plays a cop in his next film Spirit.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it also stars Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj

Before you watch this cop drama, it's time for you to unscramble this jigsaw.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So go ahead -- start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Feature created by Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
