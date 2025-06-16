HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Raja Saab: Prabhas' Shah Rukh-Style Romance

Raja Saab: Prabhas' Shah Rukh-Style Romance

Source: ANI
Last updated on: June 16, 2025 15:08 IST

The teaser of the Prabhas starrer Raja Saab gives us a peek into the horror-fantasy film.

 

Directed by Maruthi, we see Prabhas stepping into the comedy genre, in a film laced with spine-chilling horror scenes.

This is Maruthi's first collaboration with Prabhas, and he tells ANI: "I wanted to show him as a vintage darling, and I did finally."

The director appears to hint at Prabhas' 2010 romantic film Darling, where he was paired opposite Kajal Aggarwal. The movie was a blockbuster.

 

In Raja Saab, Prabhas plays a happy-go-lucky guy who falls in love with Nidhhi Agerwal.

 

Equating his romance with Shah Rukh Khan, the Baahubali star tries to impress Nidhi before the situation takes a downturn.

 

The teaser begins with a king calling a haveli his 'body' and the wealth his 'life.'

 

Prabhas appears to be terrified of the spirits, as he is seen chanting God's name and running away from ghosts after he enters the haveli.

 

Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani play prominent roles in the film.

 

The music has been composed by Thaman.

 

 

Raja Saab will release in theatres on December 5.

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch
'Forget Money. Even Credits Are Missing'
Fatima Has A Song On Her Lips
'Only Acknowledged Dalit In Hindi Cinema History'
The Kiss Girl Hema Malini Took Panga With

