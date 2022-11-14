News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Pooja Was Puzzled On Sunday

Why Pooja Was Puzzled On Sunday

By Rediff Movies
November 14, 2022 12:50 IST
How some movie folk spent their Sunday...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde, injured during a shoot and currently home-bound, tries to solve a jigsaw puzzle.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor gets spectacles, and says, 'Aaj se main Chashmish Club ki CEO! Kaun kaun join kar raha hai???'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa shares a B&W pic and dost Farah Khan's verdict is... 'This is ur best pic to date.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

Juhi Chawla celebrates birthday 55 on Sunday, November 13: 'And Happy Birthday To Me. Thankyou everyone for all the love and good wishes over the years. Forever grateful.. A 1000 trees for my own happy birthday!!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora is 'calm after the storm...' What storm Mala? Do tell.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Stayed at home all day kinda vibe,' confesses Rashmika Mandanna/

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramya Krishnan/Instagram

Ramya Krishnan and Madhoo step out for a meal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur and dad Udaysing Thakur head for a cup of coffee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

'Haanji, toh kaise chal raha hai aapka Sunday?' asks Vikrant Massey. Teek-teek, so-so. Aur aapka, Vikrant?.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty is 'easy like a Sunday morning.' Wasn't she in Australia with K L Rahul?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

'Happy Sunday All. My heart is full of gratitude,' says Tillotama Shome. Ours too, Tilly. Ours too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manav Kaul/Instagram

Manav Kaul shares a look from his next project.

Rediff Movies
