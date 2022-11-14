Why Pooja Was Puzzled On Sunday

How some movie folk spent their Sunday...
Pooja Hegde, injured during a shoot and currently home-bound, tries to solve a jigsaw puzzle.
Shraddha Kapoor gets spectacles, and says, 'Aaj se main Chashmish Club ki CEO! Kaun kaun join kar raha hai???'
Patralekhaa shares a B&W pic and dost Farah Khan's verdict is... 'This is ur best pic to date.'
Juhi Chawla celebrates birthday 55 on Sunday, November 13: 'And Happy Birthday To Me. Thankyou everyone for all the love and good wishes over the years. Forever grateful.. A 1000 trees for my own happy birthday!!!'
Malaika Arora is 'calm after the storm...' What storm Mala? Do tell.
'Stayed at home all day kinda vibe,' confesses Rashmika Mandanna/
Ramya Krishnan and Madhoo step out for a meal.
Mrunal Thakur and dad Udaysing Thakur head for a cup of coffee.
'Haanji, toh kaise chal raha hai aapka Sunday?' asks Vikrant Massey. Teek-teek, so-so. Aur aapka, Vikrant?.
Athiya Shetty is 'easy like a Sunday morning.' Wasn't she in Australia with K L Rahul?
'Happy Sunday All. My heart is full of gratitude,' says Tillotama Shome. Ours too, Tilly. Ours too.
Manav Kaul shares a look from his next project.