Why KBC Still SCARES Amitabh Bachchan

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"KBC brings people together. In this modern world when people are going in diverse directions and leading our own lives, this is one show that brings everyone together," Amitabh Bachchan says at the launch of the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

It returns to our screens on August 7 and there's no denying that, 22 years after it first premiered on television, we still love the quiz show!

This season, KBC will celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence by welcoming guests like Kargil war veteran Major DP Singh, Sena Medal Gallantry Col Mitali Madhumita, sports icons Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri and Aamir Khan.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings us interesting clips from the show's launch.

Amitabh Bachchan promises KBC 14 will keep you rooted to the screen and credits it to the contestants who will sit on the hot seat.

From an army man who still has 47 shrapnel pieces in his chest to professors and students who are trying to better their lives, he shares how the season will be different.

How does Amitabh view 22 years of hosting KBC?

The answer comes with a dash of his modest humour.

Just how does television's most loved host prepare for KBC?

He gives a surprising answer, saying he feels a sense of 'dar' as to how he will conduct himself. And then, this is what he does.