Tamannaah's Baahubali Dream

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

It's been nine years since Baahubali: The Beginning hit the screen, and Tamannaah Bhatia goes down memory lane.

The actor, who played Prabhas' love interest Avanthika, writes, '9 years ago, my dream of working with @ssrajamouli sir became a reality.

'Being a part of this movie alongside the amazing cast and crew was not only fun but also a major learning experience!

'I'll forever cherish the privilege of being part of this magnificent film franchise...and will always be thankful to the audience for all the love they gave our movie, then and now.

'Here's to celebrating #9YearsOfBaahubaliTheBeginning'

Director S S Rajamouli had revealed that Baahubali was inspired by the Mahabharata.

His father V Vijayendra Prasad, who was the film's screenwriter, added that it was also inspired by Chandamama and the Amar Chitra Katha comics.

He felt Sivagami, played by Ramya Krishnan, had shades of both Kunti and Kaikeyi while Devasena, played by Anushka Shetty, is a warrior like Sita.

The filming of Baahubali started at the Rock Gardens in Kurnool on July 6, 2013.

The waterfall scenes were shot at the Athirappilly falls in Kerala.

The huge sets for the Mahishmati kingdom were constructed at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, while the snow sequences were shot in Bulgaria.

About 600 VFX artists worked for the film from 18 facilities around the world, led by Makuta VFX and Firefly in Hyderabad, Prasad Studios in Hyderabad and Chennai, Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, Tau Films and Dancing Digital Animation and Macrograph in South Korea.

Production designer Sabu Cyril created 10,000 kinds of weaponry including swords, helmets and armour required for the fight sequences.

To make the swords light, carbon-fibre was used instead of steel.

3D printing technology was used to create the head of the 100-foot Bhallaladeva statue in the movie.

Flexi foam was used to make the lightweight armour look like leather.

Rajamouli's cousin M M Keeravani composed the music and background score for the film. He went on to win an Oscar for composing Naatu Naatu in Rajamouli's recent film, RRR.

The sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion released on April 28, 2017, and became an even bigger hit.