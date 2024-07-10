Bhumi's Bikini Holiday

Malaika glitters... Mrunal spreads awareness... Shriya explores the NY night life...
Bhumi Pednekar makes the beach look even more inviting.
Malaika Arora brings on the bling at an event.
'Having educated over 100 million girls and mothers over the last 30 years, including over 5 million in the last school academic year, I am proud to be associated with Whisper's Keep Girls in School campaign.
'This year, with Whisper, I urge you to spread awareness about period education because girls as young as 8 are starting periods. Even if it is to one person. This will help us prevent millions of girls from dropping out of school,' says Mrunal Thakur.
Sophie Choudry makes heads turn at an event in London.
Shriya Pilgaonkar explores the night life of New York.
Patralekhaa goes pink promoting her new film Wild Wild Punjab, which will stream on Netflix from July 10.
Avneet Kaur shows off her tattoo.
Diljit Dosanjh hikes at the Yosemite National Park and writes, 'Recharging My Soul before LA Concert DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24'.