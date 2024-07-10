Bhumi's Bikini Holiday

Malaika glitters... Mrunal spreads awareness... Shriya explores the NY night life...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar makes the beach look even more inviting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora brings on the bling at an event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

'Having educated over 100 million girls and mothers over the last 30 years, including over 5 million in the last school academic year, I am proud to be associated with Whisper's Keep Girls in School campaign.

'This year, with Whisper, I urge you to spread awareness about period education because girls as young as 8 are starting periods. Even if it is to one person. This will help us prevent millions of girls from dropping out of school,' says Mrunal Thakur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry makes heads turn at an event in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar explores the night life of New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa goes pink promoting her new film Wild Wild Punjab, which will stream on Netflix from July 10.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur shows off her tattoo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh hikes at the Yosemite National Park and writes, 'Recharging My Soul before LA Concert DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24'.