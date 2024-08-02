News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Karishma Is In A Happy Mood

Why Karishma Is In A Happy Mood

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 02, 2024 09:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tara has a question... Nargis' advice for the day... Raveena's happy colour...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna shares a picture with Koko and writes, 'I want everyone to post one pic with their pet son/daughter and tag me .. I am in a mood to be Happy.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria asks, 'Is there anything as romantic as these lyrics? 'Chaudhvin ka chand ho, ya aaftaab ho.. Jo bhi ko tum khuda ki qasam, lajawaab ho'.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

'Life is not always black and white, it's a million shades of grey,' says Nargis Fakhri.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

What's Mouni Roy reading today?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

'Some nights are just black... my happy color,' says Raveena Tandon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Mandan/Instagram

Radhikka Madan feels coy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill wants to 'paint the town red with every step' in California.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor basks under the sun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Is this *really* what Kartik Aaryan's mornings look like?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Watch: The Birthday Song Sonu Nigam Sang
Watch: The Birthday Song Sonu Nigam Sang
Ananya Looks Like A Diamond
Ananya Looks Like A Diamond
Kriti's Greek Holiday
Kriti's Greek Holiday
Chronicles Of A Disaster Foretold
Chronicles Of A Disaster Foretold
Dhoni Opens About 2019 World Cup Loss
Dhoni Opens About 2019 World Cup Loss
'Not humanly possible': Critics slam Pan's record
'Not humanly possible': Critics slam Pan's record
Plan Your Wedding Expenses Early
Plan Your Wedding Expenses Early

More like this

Mohammed Rafi's Voice Remains Eternal

Mohammed Rafi's Voice Remains Eternal

When Raveena Danced With Aruna Irani

When Raveena Danced With Aruna Irani

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances