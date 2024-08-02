Why Karishma Is In A Happy Mood

Tara has a question... Nargis' advice for the day... Raveena's happy colour...
Karishma Tanna shares a picture with Koko and writes, 'I want everyone to post one pic with their pet son/daughter and tag me .. I am in a mood to be Happy.'
Tara Sutaria asks, 'Is there anything as romantic as these lyrics? 'Chaudhvin ka chand ho, ya aaftaab ho.. Jo bhi ko tum khuda ki qasam, lajawaab ho'.'
'Life is not always black and white, it's a million shades of grey,' says Nargis Fakhri.
What's Mouni Roy reading today?
'Some nights are just black... my happy color,' says Raveena Tandon.
Radhikka Madan feels coy.
Shehnaaz Gill wants to 'paint the town red with every step' in California.
Shahid Kapoor basks under the sun.
Is this *really* what Kartik Aaryan's mornings look like?
