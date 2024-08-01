Kriti's Greek Holiday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon's Greek holiday is certainly making a lot of news.

First, viral videos of her allegedly smoking created much outrage among her fans.

But mostly, everyone wondered just who her rumoured London-based businessman boyfriend Kabir Bahia, who accompanied Kriti on the holiday, was.

Kriti, of course, has not posted any pictures of Kabir on her social media. But here she is with sister Nupur.

Kabir, reportedly, is related to Sakshi Dhoni and was even invited to Hardik Pandya's wedding.

The Internet pegs the UK-based business scion's net worth to be Rs 4,600 crore (Rs 46 billion).

Kriti chose Greece to celebrate her 33rd birthday on July 27.

Kriti did post a picture of their friends, including Nupur's rumoured boyfriend Stebin Ben.

