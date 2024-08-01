News
Kriti's Greek Holiday

Kriti's Greek Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 01, 2024 12:59 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon's Greek holiday is certainly making a lot of news.

First, viral videos of her allegedly smoking created much outrage among her fans.

But mostly, everyone wondered just who her rumoured London-based businessman boyfriend Kabir Bahia, who accompanied Kriti on the holiday, was.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti, of course, has not posted any pictures of Kabir on her social media. But here she is with sister Nupur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kabir, reportedly, is related to Sakshi Dhoni and was even invited to Hardik Pandya's wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

The Internet pegs the UK-based business scion's net worth to be Rs 4,600 crore (Rs 46 billion).

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti chose Greece to celebrate her 33rd birthday on July 27.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti did post a picture of their friends, including Nupur's rumoured boyfriend Stebin Ben.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
