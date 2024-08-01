Ananya Looks Like A Diamond

From donning couture pieces to going desi and dishing out summer vibes, July saw our favourite celebs making all sorts of style statements and impressing us.

Namrata Thakker picks the top dressers of the month.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday looks ethereal in this mint green Anamika Khanna lehenga set, paired with a stunning diamond and pearl neck piece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

At Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's sangeet, Alia Bhatt turned up in a black lehenga choli with hints of gold, designed by Dubai-based Designer Faraz Manan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Kardashian in this structured tuxedo dress from Balmain and looks stunning as she promotes her film, Ulajh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Only Disha Patani can make casual wear look like high end fashion with her sass and confidence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde looks summer ready as she explores Italy in a cute mini dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani's pastel blue pantsuit is absolutely steal-worthy and we love how hubby Sidharth Malhotra complements her attire in his blue striped shirt teamed with jeans and white blazer jacket.

Dishing out couple goals and fashion goals at the time!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa gets the old Hollywood glam look right in her floral printed, high-waisted skirt paired with a black polo-neck sleeveless top while promoting her film Wild Wild Punjab.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor looks fiercely glamorous in her burnt sienna Fluid Molten Gown with exaggerated power shoulders designed by Shantanu and Nikhil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy's holiday wardrobe is a style guide for all the fashion enthusiasts, especially this body-hugging dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her movie debut but her fashion choices have already got everyone talking about her.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com