Rediff.com  » Movies » The Birthday Song Sonu Nigam Sang

The Birthday Song Sonu Nigam Sang

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
July 31, 2024 16:29 IST
Sonu Nigam chose a unique way to celebrate his 51st birthday on July 30.

He screened the documentary, Symphony of Fate, which chronicles a disturbing chapter in his life and the way he overcame it. The singer had lost his voice just before a major concert in Dubai and yet, he managed to make a stunning comeback.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar capture moments from the celebrations.

 

Sonu Nigam looks back at his journey and also shares the most prized birthday present that he received, just the night before, from Composer Salim Merchant.

 

Sonu Nigam with Shankar Mahadevan.

 

Anu Malik.

 

Shaan, Sudesh Bhosle and Papon.

 

Talat Aziz.

 

Sonu Nigam sings Shukran Allah from Kurbaan.

 

Cutting the birthday cake with Anup Jalota.

 

Sudesh Bhosle gets the first bite.

 

Sonu Nigam shares a laugh with Javed Akhtar.

 

Sonu Nigam with friends from the music fraternity.

Watch them sing for him!

  

Making pictures with the media.

HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
