Janhvi Kapoor, Radiant In Red!

The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted over the weekend.

Janhvi Kapoor launched the trailer of her new film Mili, produced by her father Boney Kapoor.



Dressed in a Manish Malhotra georgette sari with a strappy embellished blouse, the actress looked gorgeous.

Mili is a remake of Mathukutty Xavier's Malayalam film Helen and the director helms the Hindi version as well.

It tells the story of a woman stuck in a freezer, fighting to stay alive.

Manoj Pahwa plays Janhvi's father.

Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics.

The film will release on November 4.

Choreographer Bosco Martis, who turns director with Rocket Gang, launched film's trailer with the cast, Jason Tham, Nikita Dutta, Mokshada Jailkhani and Aditya Seal.

It is slated to release on November 11.

Rakul Singh promotes her film Thank God, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film releases on October 21.

Watch: Rakul's glam avatar

Tara Sutaria visits Producer Murad Khetani's residence for the wrap party of the movie Apurva, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

The cast and crew -- Rajpal Yadav, Murad Khetani, Dhairya Karwa and Abhishek Banerjee --join her.

Jasmin Bhasin looks stunning at the promotions of her Punjabi film, Honeymoon.

With her co-star, Gippy Grewal.

After a dazzling show on the ramp, Malaika Arora keeps it casual at the airport.

Pulkit Samrat and his girlfriend, Kriti Kharbanda, are all heart at the airport.

Who is Sunny Leone smiling at?

Manushi Chhillar was at Mumbai airport as well.

Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh return from their holiday in the Maldives.

Maheep Kapoor was also spotted at the airport with husband Sanjay Kapoor and their kids, Shanaya and Jahaan.