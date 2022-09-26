News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Is Shah Rukh Talking To His Shirt?

Why Is Shah Rukh Talking To His Shirt?

By Rediff Movies
September 26, 2022 15:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Priyanka-Nick's night out... Kareena tucks into a yummy meal... Shriya prefers French fries...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

It was a birthday party with a difference!

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao took Gaga to celebrate Raj Nidimoru and his wife Shhyamali De's pet Bhairava's birthday.

Patralekhaa writes 'Celebrating Bhairava’s 2nd birthday. The best party I have been to! Gaga had a blast. Thank you @shhyamalide & @raj.nidimoru for the funnest party.'

Farah Khan immediately asks, 'What funnnn.. why was smoochy not invited??'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

Priyanka hosted the show while the Jonas Brothers performed.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick shares a grateful moment: 'Thank you @glblctzn for having us perform today. Proud of you @priyankachopra'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan posts a shirtless picture and writes, 'Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota.... Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti.......Tum hoti toh aisa hota.’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan.'

Wife Gauri Khan comments, 'Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also.....!!!!'

Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is scheduled to release on January 25.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor enjoy a Maharashtrian meal at nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar's house.

The mouth-watering meal consisted of Zunka Bhakar, Ambadi Bhaji, Kothimbir Vadi, Sol Kadhi and Bhoplyache Bharit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor spent her 'SunDayDreaming'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar pulls off a working weekend and confesses, 'Fries help me think better. You?'

Sanjay Kapoor replies: 'I had them too today no wonder I am thinking better.'

Shriya and Sanjay have acted together in The Gone Game.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavna Menon/Instagram

Bhavna Menon has a question for you: 'I wonder what I look like in your eyes.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover enjoy a beautiful -- and emotional -- baby shower.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'I have no problem with love'
'I have no problem with love'
Your OTT Menu: ROMANCE *and* DISASTER!
Your OTT Menu: ROMANCE *and* DISASTER!
Wear The Colours of Navratri Right
Wear The Colours of Navratri Right
Gameskraft faces Rs 21K-cr tax notice for GST evasion
Gameskraft faces Rs 21K-cr tax notice for GST evasion
No, Mankad didn't cheat on December 13, 1947...
No, Mankad didn't cheat on December 13, 1947...
Kohli surpasses Dravid's run record!
Kohli surpasses Dravid's run record!
Activist Sandeep Pandey, 3 others held in Gujarat
Activist Sandeep Pandey, 3 others held in Gujarat

More like this

Nushrratt's 'Broken But Beautiful' Moment

Nushrratt's 'Broken But Beautiful' Moment

Like Bhumi's Festive Look?

Like Bhumi's Festive Look?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances