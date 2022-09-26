Why Is Shah Rukh Talking To His Shirt?

Priyanka-Nick's night out... Kareena tucks into a yummy meal... Shriya prefers French fries...
It was a birthday party with a difference!
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao took Gaga to celebrate Raj Nidimoru and his wife Shhyamali De's pet Bhairava's birthday.
Patralekhaa writes 'Celebrating Bhairava’s 2nd birthday. The best party I have been to! Gaga had a blast. Thank you @shhyamalide & @raj.nidimoru for the funnest party.'
Farah Khan immediately asks, 'What funnnn.. why was smoochy not invited??'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Global Citizen Festival in New York City.
Priyanka hosted the show while the Jonas Brothers performed.
Nick shares a grateful moment: 'Thank you @glblctzn for having us perform today. Proud of you @priyankachopra'
Shah Rukh Khan posts a shirtless picture and writes, 'Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota.... Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti.......Tum hoti toh aisa hota.’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan.'
Wife Gauri Khan comments, 'Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also.....!!!!'
Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is scheduled to release on January 25.
Karisma and Kareena Kapoor enjoy a Maharashtrian meal at nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar's house.
The mouth-watering meal consisted of Zunka Bhakar, Ambadi Bhaji, Kothimbir Vadi, Sol Kadhi and Bhoplyache Bharit.
Shraddha Kapoor spent her 'SunDayDreaming'.
Shriya Pilgaonkar pulls off a working weekend and confesses, 'Fries help me think better. You?'
Sanjay Kapoor replies: 'I had them too today no wonder I am thinking better.'
Shriya and Sanjay have acted together in The Gone Game.
Bhavna Menon has a question for you: 'I wonder what I look like in your eyes.'
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover enjoy a beautiful -- and emotional -- baby shower.