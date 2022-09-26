Why Is Shah Rukh Talking To His Shirt?

Priyanka-Nick's night out... Kareena tucks into a yummy meal... Shriya prefers French fries...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

It was a birthday party with a difference!

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao took Gaga to celebrate Raj Nidimoru and his wife Shhyamali De's pet Bhairava's birthday.

Patralekhaa writes 'Celebrating Bhairava’s 2nd birthday. The best party I have been to! Gaga had a blast. Thank you @shhyamalide & @raj.nidimoru for the funnest party.'

Farah Khan immediately asks, 'What funnnn.. why was smoochy not invited??'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

Priyanka hosted the show while the Jonas Brothers performed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick shares a grateful moment: 'Thank you @glblctzn for having us perform today. Proud of you @priyankachopra'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan posts a shirtless picture and writes, 'Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota.... Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti.......Tum hoti toh aisa hota.’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan.'

Wife Gauri Khan comments, 'Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also.....!!!!'

Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is scheduled to release on January 25.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor enjoy a Maharashtrian meal at nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar's house.

The mouth-watering meal consisted of Zunka Bhakar, Ambadi Bhaji, Kothimbir Vadi, Sol Kadhi and Bhoplyache Bharit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor spent her 'SunDayDreaming'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar pulls off a working weekend and confesses, 'Fries help me think better. You?'

Sanjay Kapoor replies: 'I had them too today no wonder I am thinking better.'

Shriya and Sanjay have acted together in The Gone Game.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavna Menon/Instagram

Bhavna Menon has a question for you: 'I wonder what I look like in your eyes.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover enjoy a beautiful -- and emotional -- baby shower.