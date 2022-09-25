Nushrratt's 'Broken But Beautiful' Moment

Where are celebs traveling to? Let's take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

'Broken but Beautiful. It’s amazing how you can find the most beautiful things in the most broken, dilapidated, barren places even!' says Nushrratt Bharuccha from Uzbekistan.

She is in the country to shoot for her next project.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

Mamta Mohandas posts a picture from a restaurant in California and writes, 'Just Lured. By beauty, the beach, the sunshine, the silence, the peace.

'This is all I need to be happy & be reminded of the journey I have travelled to get here, to this moment! Just... one of those days.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma, who is shooting for Chakda Xpress in the UK, writes: 'Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha?

'Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun Rampal, who is shooting for Crack with Vidyut Jammwal in Poland, takes his son Arik along.

Arjun plays the main villain in the movie, which takes inspiration from the popular Korean Web series, Squid Games.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji celebrates mum Tanuja's 79th birthday in Uttarakhand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Omkar Kapoor/Instagram

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Omkar Kapoor enjoys the flowers in Manchester.