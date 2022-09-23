News
Your OTT Menu: ROMANCE *and* DISASTER!

By SUKANYA VERMA
September 23, 2022 12:39 IST
It's raining disaster movies on OTT this week. But that's not all. Sukanya Verma offers you some choices.

Thiruchitrambalam
Where to watch? Sun Nxt
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Dhanush's delivery driver learns about life and love with a little help from BFF Nithya Menen in this breezy rom-com that impressed audience and critics alike.

 

Liger
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada (with subtitles)

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday pair up in Puri Jagannadh's romance drama about a stuttering boxer who tries to make it big in the world of MMA while grappling with a broken heart.

 

Hush Hush
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

The likes of Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Shahana Goswami, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna flex their acting chops in Tanuja Chandra's Big Little Lies brand of mystery about four friends, a murder and a cop investigating the same in the seven-part series.

 

Babli Bouncer
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi

Tamannah Bhatia slips under the role of a village lass taking up the job of a lady bouncer for the sake of love in Madhur Bhandarkar's happy-go-lucky drama.

 

Emergency Declaration
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A bioterrorist on board wreaks havoc in the plane as law enforcers and local heroes must come to everyone's rescue in this mega-scaled disaster flick.

 

The Bad Guys
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Loosely based on the popular children's books by Aaron Blabey, the animated comedy chronicles the adventures of animal outlaws turning a new leaf.

 

The North Sea
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Norwegian (with subtitles)

An ecological disaster of apocalyptic proportions is triggered when an oil rig collapses into the Norwegian coast resulting in trapped folks and their desperately seeking rescue loved ones.

 

Sugarless
Where to watch? Voot Select
Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

A 20-something diabetes diagnosis, when withheld from his wife leads to amusing consequences in K M Shashidhar's directorial debut.

 

Andor
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

The Star Wars saga continues in the 12-part series, focusing on thief-turned-rebel spy Cassian Andor in this prequel to Rogue One.

 

Atithiti Bhooto Bhav
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi

Pratik Shah must resolve the romantic ghosts of Jackie Shroff's past after being confronted by his wandering spirit even as his own love life lies in shambles.

 

Thai Cave Rescue
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Thai (with subtitles)

Close on the heels of Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, inspired by the same incident, comes a Thai limited-series claiming more authenticity.

Trapped inside the Tham Luang cave, a young soccer team and coach languish for days even as a global rescue effort is underway.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
