Your OTT Menu: ROMANCE *and* DISASTER!

It's raining disaster movies on OTT this week. But that's not all. Sukanya Verma offers you some choices.

Thiruchitrambalam

Where to watch? Sun Nxt

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Dhanush's delivery driver learns about life and love with a little help from BFF Nithya Menen in this breezy rom-com that impressed audience and critics alike.

Liger

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada (with subtitles)

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday pair up in Puri Jagannadh's romance drama about a stuttering boxer who tries to make it big in the world of MMA while grappling with a broken heart.

Hush Hush

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

The likes of Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Shahana Goswami, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna flex their acting chops in Tanuja Chandra's Big Little Lies brand of mystery about four friends, a murder and a cop investigating the same in the seven-part series.

Babli Bouncer

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Tamannah Bhatia slips under the role of a village lass taking up the job of a lady bouncer for the sake of love in Madhur Bhandarkar's happy-go-lucky drama.

Emergency Declaration

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A bioterrorist on board wreaks havoc in the plane as law enforcers and local heroes must come to everyone's rescue in this mega-scaled disaster flick.

The Bad Guys

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Loosely based on the popular children's books by Aaron Blabey, the animated comedy chronicles the adventures of animal outlaws turning a new leaf.

The North Sea

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Norwegian (with subtitles)

An ecological disaster of apocalyptic proportions is triggered when an oil rig collapses into the Norwegian coast resulting in trapped folks and their desperately seeking rescue loved ones.

Sugarless

Where to watch? Voot Select

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

A 20-something diabetes diagnosis, when withheld from his wife leads to amusing consequences in K M Shashidhar's directorial debut.

Andor

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

The Star Wars saga continues in the 12-part series, focusing on thief-turned-rebel spy Cassian Andor in this prequel to Rogue One.

Atithiti Bhooto Bhav

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Pratik Shah must resolve the romantic ghosts of Jackie Shroff's past after being confronted by his wandering spirit even as his own love life lies in shambles.

Thai Cave Rescue

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Thai (with subtitles)

Close on the heels of Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, inspired by the same incident, comes a Thai limited-series claiming more authenticity.

Trapped inside the Tham Luang cave, a young soccer team and coach languish for days even as a global rescue effort is underway.