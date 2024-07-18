Why Is Rashmika Phooling Around?

Rhea misses Sonam... Fatima needs your help... Siddhant finds his happy place...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Extremely unwell but the 'Phooling arounddd' ain't stopping,' says Rashmika Mandanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal gives us a peek into her son Neil's bedroom.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

While Rhea Kapoor was busy with *the* wedding of the year -- she styled the bride Radhika Merchant for her big day -- her sister Sonam Kapoor was notably absent.

'Miss my OG and always Shaadi partner. #throwback Getting ready for wedding with @sonamkapoor Mumbai 2015 After party at @karishma house ordering kebab rolls,' Rhea writes, making sure to include her sister.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

'Batao kya caption rakhein? Too lazy to think of one,' says Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry shares a picture from her London travel diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash shares, 'PS : this is how I look on most days .. except while at an event or shoot.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna is 'just monkeying around' in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur goes fruit-shopping in Positano, Italy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi finds his happy place in Ladakh.