Disha Wants Every Moment To Count

Janhvi promotes Ulajh... Huma starts shooting... Mouni is in London...
'Step into the world where every moment counts,' welcomes Disha Patani.
Janhvi Kapoor starts the promotions for her new film, Ulajh, and we think it just might be her Raazi moment.
Huma Qureshi starts shooting for Bayaan, directed by Bikas Mishra, where she will play a cop named Roohi Kartar.
Dia Mirza attends an event as part of the Role Model Series by India's International Movement to Unite Nations.
Did Mouni Roy make up her mind about what she would like to eat?
What's on Karishma Tanna's mind?
Lisa Ray enjoys the monsoon magic with her daughter.
Sonal Chauhan is still re-living Radhika Merchant and Anand Ambani's wedding, with a picture of her sister Himani and herself in attendance.
Saiee Manjrekar is in Spain.
Soha Ali Khan takes a stroll with Inaaya in Denmark.
Husband Kunal Kemmu meanwhile, finds his plate of happiness.