Disha Wants Every Moment To Count

Janhvi promotes Ulajh... Huma starts shooting... Mouni is in London...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

'Step into the world where every moment counts,' welcomes Disha Patani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor starts the promotions for her new film, Ulajh, and we think it just might be her Raazi moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi starts shooting for Bayaan, directed by Bikas Mishra, where she will play a cop named Roohi Kartar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy India's International Movement to Unite Nations/Instagram

Dia Mirza attends an event as part of the Role Model Series by India's International Movement to Unite Nations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Did Mouni Roy make up her mind about what she would like to eat?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

What's on Karishma Tanna's mind?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray enjoys the monsoon magic with her daughter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan is still re-living Radhika Merchant and Anand Ambani's wedding, with a picture of her sister Himani and herself in attendance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar is in Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan takes a stroll with Inaaya in Denmark.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Husband Kunal Kemmu meanwhile, finds his plate of happiness.