News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Disha Wants Every Moment To Count

Disha Wants Every Moment To Count

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 17, 2024 10:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Janhvi promotes Ulajh... Huma starts shooting... Mouni is in London...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

'Step into the world where every moment counts,' welcomes Disha Patani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor starts the promotions for her new film, Ulajh, and we think it just might be her Raazi moment.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi starts shooting for Bayaan, directed by Bikas Mishra, where she will play a cop named Roohi Kartar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy India's International Movement to Unite Nations/Instagram

Dia Mirza attends an event as part of the Role Model Series by India's International Movement to Unite Nations.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Did Mouni Roy make up her mind about what she would like to eat?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

What's on Karishma Tanna's mind?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray enjoys the monsoon magic with her daughter.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan is still re-living Radhika Merchant and Anand Ambani's wedding, with a picture of her sister Himani and herself in attendance. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar is in Spain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan takes a stroll with Inaaya in Denmark.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Husband Kunal Kemmu meanwhile, finds his plate of happiness.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
10 Ways To Dress Up Like Katrina
10 Ways To Dress Up Like Katrina
'Shah Rukh Khan Started As A Villain'
'Shah Rukh Khan Started As A Villain'
The SHAADI: Like Athiya's Earrings? VOTE!
The SHAADI: Like Athiya's Earrings? VOTE!
NEET: Cure The Disease Not The Symptoms
NEET: Cure The Disease Not The Symptoms
Microcaps Outperform Mid/Smallcaps
Microcaps Outperform Mid/Smallcaps
Why analysts are divided on GAIL's prospects
Why analysts are divided on GAIL's prospects
BJP Should Read Writing On The Wall
BJP Should Read Writing On The Wall

More like this

'Akshay's Flop Record Bothers Me'

'Akshay's Flop Record Bothers Me'

THE Shaadi: Are These Best Dressed Stars?

THE Shaadi: Are These Best Dressed Stars?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances