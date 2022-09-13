Why Emmys 2022 Was Such A Fun Show

Will Smith was not invited to the Primetime Emmys at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, but what's an award show without mention of his now-famous slap?

Host Kenan Thompson didn't make a direct reference to it, but he seemed to hint at it when he saw how Regina Hall, who hosted this year's Oscars ceremony, was in the audience and said, 'Surprised she's at another award show, girl, you brave.'

What really brought on the laughs though, was his dig at Leonardo DiCaprio's apparent history of only dating girls under 25: 'Zendaya just turned 26 last week. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. I mean, you're young enough to play a high school student, but you're too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.'

Zendaya, of course, was among the big winners of the night.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Certainly a euphoric day for Zendaya, as she wins the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria.

This is, in fact, her second win for the actor who plays Rue, a drug addict in the series about high school students and the challenges they face.

Zendaya won her first Emmy for Euphoria in 2020, and was the youngest lead actress winner at 24.

She was also the second-ever Black woman to win the category, after Viola Davis for How To Get Away With Murder.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lee Jung-jae wins Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Squid Game, the series that captivated the whole world! He's seen here with Squid Game Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who won the Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series for the series.

Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jean Smart wins the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks for the second time in a row.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It was a big night for Jennifer Coolidge, as she won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for The White Lotus, and she had a whole lot of people to thank for it. So even when the music tried to drown out her long acceptance speech, Coolidge tried to continue before finally, she was cut off.

Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph sang her way to the stage to accept the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for Abbott Elementary, leaving everyone in awe of her voice.

The 65-year-old actor became the second Black woman to score an Emmy in the category after Jackée Harry's 1987 win for 227.