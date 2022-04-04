News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why is Prabhas undergoing surgery?

Why is Prabhas undergoing surgery?

By SUBHASH K JHA
April 04, 2022 11:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.

After completing and promoting the ill-fated Radhe Shyam, Prabhas left the country for a long pending surgery, which his team has been instructed to deem 'minor'.

But Hyderabad is wondering just how 'minor' Prabhas's surgery actually is.

Apparently, the superstar will not be shooting for the next two-three months as he has been advised bed rest.

So what is this surgery about?

 

A well-informed source in Hyderabad tells Subhash K Jha that it is a knee operation.

"His leg had been injured during the action scenes for Saaho, I think. He had been advised surgery, but the treatment was not time-specific. So Prabhas postponed it until his pending projects were done. Then there were delays due to COVID. Now he has finally gone for it."

The shooting for KGF Director Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Nag Ashwin's Project K, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, will resume as soon as the doctors give Prabhas the go ahead.

Prabhas has completed the shooting of his next release, Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
How Kapil Went To Hell And Came Back
How Kapil Went To Hell And Came Back
Meet Bollywood's NEW BFFs
Meet Bollywood's NEW BFFs
Who's Got Ananya's ATTENTION?
Who's Got Ananya's ATTENTION?
Now, Bombs In Bogtui
Now, Bombs In Bogtui
Jadeja not feeling pressure despite winless IPL run
Jadeja not feeling pressure despite winless IPL run
Our musicians wear body armour: Zelenskyy @Grammys
Our musicians wear body armour: Zelenskyy @Grammys
India's daily Covid cases drop below 1k after 715 days
India's daily Covid cases drop below 1k after 715 days

More like this

What Happens When Prabhas Hits Mumbai?

What Happens When Prabhas Hits Mumbai?

Is he India's BUSIEST STAR?

Is he India's BUSIEST STAR?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances