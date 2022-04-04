Why is Prabhas undergoing surgery?

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.

After completing and promoting the ill-fated Radhe Shyam, Prabhas left the country for a long pending surgery, which his team has been instructed to deem 'minor'.

But Hyderabad is wondering just how 'minor' Prabhas's surgery actually is.

Apparently, the superstar will not be shooting for the next two-three months as he has been advised bed rest.

So what is this surgery about?

A well-informed source in Hyderabad tells Subhash K Jha that it is a knee operation.

"His leg had been injured during the action scenes for Saaho, I think. He had been advised surgery, but the treatment was not time-specific. So Prabhas postponed it until his pending projects were done. Then there were delays due to COVID. Now he has finally gone for it."

The shooting for KGF Director Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Nag Ashwin's Project K, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, will resume as soon as the doctors give Prabhas the go ahead.

Prabhas has completed the shooting of his next release, Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.