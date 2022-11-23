News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Is Mamta Mohandas So Angry?

Why Is Mamta Mohandas So Angry?

By Rediff Movies
November 23, 2022 13:41 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

Mamta Mohandas took to social media recently to refute rumours that her cancer had returned.

 

'Been getting DMs and fanmails from those concerned about #fakenews that’s making the rounds now claiming that I have given an interview in which I have ‘apparently’ said that my cancer is back and that I have chosen to surrender to the fight this time. Who in their sick mind has a problem with

'1) me living my life and doing well or
'2) propagating false news by picking on someone else’s to gain more views on their fake channel or
'3) Minding their own f****** business.

'Well... you got the attention you were looking for, so now go to hell and get yourself some help.

'When it’s your turn to fight your hardest battle, you will learn what life is like on the other side of your fake one and hopefully that will bring you down to your own reality of your sad lives.

'I had to say this now because I have heard this numerous times in the past as well and this NEEDS TO STOP.. NOT ANYMORE!

'And to my people who care to know the truth, thanks for bringing this to my attention. I’m doing awesome and currently filming for LIVE directed by @vkprakash61.'

Mamta was diagnosed with, and treated for, Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2009. In 2013, she had a relapse and sought treatment in Los Angeles.

She has been cancer-free since then, and is now shooting for the social thriller Live, directed by National Award-winning Director VK Prakash.

Rediff Movies
