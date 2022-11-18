Why Is Kriti Not SORRY?

Mrunal watches Moulin Rouge... Fatima has reason to celebrate... Preity meets a friend...



Kriti Kharbanda ends the week with the perfect throwback pic and says, 'Saree not sorry.'



Kriti Sanon jets over to Dubai to promote Bhediya: 'Hello Dubai! Sunlight makes me happy.'



Mrunal Thakur watches Moulin Rouge in New York and writes, 'WHAT AN EXPERIENCE! A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and above all -LOVE, Moulin Rouge!'



Fatima Sana Shaikh, who recently announced that she suffers from epilepsy, says, 'Happy epilepsy day Give a tight hug to anyone who has epilepsy today :) And to everyone who is going through it, give yourself a pat on your back. Sab khush, toh hum khush. Baaki, life maine zyaada tension nahi lene ka (sirf dene ka).'



Evelyn Sharma's daughter Ava turns one, and she writes, 'Our little darling Ava is 1!! it'+s only been a year but we can't remember life without you. Your giggles and tight hugs are everything! Stay as fierce and wonderful as you are! We love you SO much! And big thank you to your Beeni-ma for throwing the best first birthday party in the world!'



Preity Zinta meets The Illegal Director Danish Renzu in California and writes, 'So nice to see you after so long @danishrenzu Love our conversations about filmmaking, food & everything else. Miss you already. See you back in Mumbai sooner than later. Safe travels.'



Ali Zafar's enjoying the view in Hollywood and he writes, 'Set your eyes on the dream. Focus. Work silently until it’s done. And never let anyone distract you. Remember, you create your reality. Something. #comingsoon.'



Anurag Kashyap shares a pic with Alaya F and Karan Mehta from the world premiere of their film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat at the Marrakech Film Festival.



Swara Bhasker introduces the jury members at the Cairo Film Festival: Rageh Daoud, Nancy Abdelfattah, Samir Guesmi, Naomi Kawase, Joaquín del Paso, Stefania Casini and ,of course, herself.



Keerthy Suresh enjoys a 'beautiful night with beautiful people'.

From left to right: Keerthy with Rima Kallingal, Anna Ben, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prayaga Martin, Lissy Laxmi and Aditi Balan/