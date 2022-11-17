News
Rediff.com  » Movies » OMG! Sunny's Become A Ghost!

OMG! Sunny's Become A Ghost!

By Rediff Movies
November 17, 2022 16:12 IST
Tabu-Ajay promote Drishyam 2... Alaya goes to Marrakech... Dia cuddles a hippo...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone reveals her look in the horror comedy, Oh My Ghost.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu and Ajay Devgn can't stop giggling at the Drishyam 2 media interaction.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Alaya F and Karan Mehta's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will have its world premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias walks the streets of London and writes, 'Very proud of how this outfit turned out... and oh yea, the lights are kinda pretty too...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Kapoor enjoys Fall in New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Guess where Laxmi Raai is holidaying?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza shares a throwback pic from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation in Assam.

'Happy 25th Birthday @wildlifetrustofindia These images are from my first visit to the CWRC in Assam along with you @vivek4wild. Having known you and worked with you now for 7 years i just want to say your existence helps improve the lives of many more than you can imagine. Including mine! I am richer for calling you my own.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol with mum Prakash Kaur in Goa.

Rediff Movies
