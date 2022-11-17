News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » SCOOP! Ibrahim Bags His First Movie

SCOOP! Ibrahim Bags His First Movie

By SUBHASH K JHA
November 17, 2022 13:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan with his elder children, Ibrahim and Sara. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

It is now final.

What Karan Johar could not do for Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan, he is now set to do for their son.

KJo will launch Ibrahim Ali Khan in early 2023.

The film will be directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani, who has been closely associated with Dharma Productions ever since he played a cameo in 2016's Student Of The Year.

Kayoze also directed the segment entitled Ankahee in Dharma's anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans.

Ibrahim's debut will follow the release of Karan's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Ibrahim is assisting Johar on Rocky Aur Rani...

Karan was supposed to launch Sara, but before he could zero in on the right vehicle, she made her debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. With Karan's blessings, of course.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
How Saif Ali Khan Stays Relevant
How Saif Ali Khan Stays Relevant
Why Sharmila Tagore is so impressed with Sara Ali Khan
Why Sharmila Tagore is so impressed with Sara Ali Khan
When Saif spilled the beans about Soha
When Saif spilled the beans about Soha
Sara Shows Us A Part Of Herself
Sara Shows Us A Part Of Herself
Should Rohit be replaced as India's T20I captain?
Should Rohit be replaced as India's T20I captain?
England star Hales reprimanded over old blackface pic
England star Hales reprimanded over old blackface pic
Sabarimala Opens For Mandala-Makaravilak
Sabarimala Opens For Mandala-Makaravilak

More like this

What Ibrahim thinks of his sister Sara Ali Khan

What Ibrahim thinks of his sister Sara Ali Khan

Why Sharmila Tagore sent Amrita Singh a message about Sara

Why Sharmila Tagore sent Amrita Singh a message about Sara

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances