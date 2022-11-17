SCOOP! Ibrahim Bags His First Movie

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan with his elder children, Ibrahim and Sara. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

It is now final.

What Karan Johar could not do for Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan, he is now set to do for their son.

KJo will launch Ibrahim Ali Khan in early 2023.

The film will be directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani, who has been closely associated with Dharma Productions ever since he played a cameo in 2016's Student Of The Year.

Kayoze also directed the segment entitled Ankahee in Dharma's anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans.

Ibrahim's debut will follow the release of Karan's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Ibrahim is assisting Johar on Rocky Aur Rani...

Karan was supposed to launch Sara, but before he could zero in on the right vehicle, she made her debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. With Karan's blessings, of course.