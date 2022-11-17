News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Irrfan's Son Babil Wants To Explore

By AFSAR DATAYAR
November 17, 2022 08:39 IST
IMAGE: Tripti Dimri, Lyricist Swanand Kirkire and Babil Khan at the Qala launch.

Irrfan's son Babil Khan makes his acting debut in the Netflix Web series Qala, and the young actor admits there's pressure.

"Two years ago, when we started the shoot, the pressure dara deta tha. Now, it motivates me to work," he says, at the launch of the film.

Directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan, Qala tells the complicated story of a singer (Tripti Dimri) and her mother (Swastika Mukherjee).

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings us beautiful moments from the launch.

 

Babil appeared quite confident at his first media interaction, as he fielded questions around his father's talent: "Mere father ki khubiyaan woh lekar chale gaye, ab mein apne khubiyaan explore karoonga."

 

Tripti Dimri, who made her debut in the horror film Bulbbul, plays the titular character Qala, and she prepared hard for it.

Interestingly, the director for both projects has been Anvita Dutt Guptan, and like in Bulbbul, they sat down and created the backstory for the character from the age of five, so that they knew her inside out.

Though Anvita is two films old, she has written the dialogue for many films like Pari, Shaandar, Baar Baar Dekho, Queen and Housefull as well as lyrics for films like Shershaah, Student Of The Year 2, Veere Di Wedding and Bang Bang.

Tripti and Anvita explain how they brought the singer Qala to life.

 

The music of Qala takes centrestage, and Composer Amit Trivedi knows just how to perfect it.

He gives us a sneak peek:

 

AFSAR DATAYAR
