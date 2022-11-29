News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Is Katrina Trending?

Why Is Katrina Trending?

By Rediff Movies
November 29, 2022 13:55 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

What happens when Katrina Kaif wears a sari? She starts trending on social media!

The gorgeous actress wowed everyone when she attended a wedding in Jodhpur recently.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

The bluish grey, sequinned Manish Malhotra sari looked just right on her.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Kat's accessories included dangling earrings and a chunky bracelet.

She completed her look with nude makeup and left her hair open.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Was she missing husband Vicky Kaushal? She writes, 'Mera dil yeh pukaare aaja.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina, who was last seen in Phone Bhoot, will be seen next in the action thriller Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan, followed by the thriller Merry Christmas, with Vijay Sethupathi.

