Why Is Katrina Trending?

What happens when Katrina Kaif wears a sari? She starts trending on social media!
The gorgeous actress wowed everyone when she attended a wedding in Jodhpur recently.
The bluish grey, sequinned Manish Malhotra sari looked just right on her.
Kat's accessories included dangling earrings and a chunky bracelet.
She completed her look with nude makeup and left her hair open.
Was she missing husband Vicky Kaushal? She writes, 'Mera dil yeh pukaare aaja.'
Katrina, who was last seen in Phone Bhoot, will be seen next in the action thriller Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan, followed by the thriller Merry Christmas, with Vijay Sethupathi.