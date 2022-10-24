'I want to play a superhero'

'To begin a film, to complete a film, to feel that you give everything you had, and to feel satisfied is a priceless feeling.'

'That's the feeling I am searching for now.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif told us last week how her life has changed after she married Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina has completed about 20 years in show business and is looking for new things to do.

She tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohinish Singh, "Whatever you have achieved, wherever position you are in the industry, I think that the 'What next?' question is always there. I know it's always been there for me."

You have completed close to two decades in the industry and have worked with the biggest superstars, delivering back-to-back box office hits. Do you ever feel, 'What next'?

I think, like exactly what you said, all of us wake up in the morning and think 'What next'? That applies to all of us.

I am a person who is constantly searching, constantly looking for new information, new experiences, and new ways to present myself.

At this time, what I keep asking myself and have not yet gotten the answer is what is true for me now, you know, what resonates with me now and I am asking myself those questions because I know there have been changes in my life.

I know that I am not the same person I was, say five years ago.

I am not the same person I was when I was doing Zero.

I am not the same person I was when I was doing Tiger Zinda Hai.

For me, there has been a new shift. I just got married a few months back in December. That's a new phase of my life.

I have always tried to be honest with myself throughout my career.

If I like this type of film, if I want to be in this type of cinema or this type of genre, I did it.

If it felt right to me and gave me happiness, I did it.

Now I am asking myself this question, 'In this new phase of my life, what is it that I need to bring? What will give me that satisfaction?'

I consider myself privileged to have gotten into films.

To begin a film, to complete a film, to feel that you give everything you had, and to feel satisfied is a priceless feeling.

I think that's the feeling I am searching for now.

What kind of space and experience is going to give me that feeling now? Let's see.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

You have always spoken about supporting your women contemporaries. Now, when OTT has surged so much and we see women taking the baton finally, how do you feel?

I feel that women have been taking up the baton for a long, long time now.

From Sridevi to Madhuri, even Rekhaji.

I feel that has always been there.

We have seen phenomenal performances from all of them and then, later on, you know, from everyone who has followed them.

Women hold that power and hold that place in cinema. For me, it has always been that way and will remain that way.

When it comes to OTT content, that's never a barrier for me.

There are many things that I would like to do.

Like I know that I want to play a superhero, like in the X-Men space, that kind of character.

I would love to do an action film.

I have many dreams when it comes to particular roles.

If that gets offered to me, and I get a chance to do that on a (streaming) platform, I see absolutely no barrier to that.

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter, Katrina and Siddhant Chaturvedi at the song launch of Phone Bhoot. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

After completing so many years in the industry, do the box office numbers affect you?

Content will always be king, and every actor gets affected by success and failure.

Some actors get affected for a longer period of time, while others get affected for a shorter period.

That is down to your personality and how your emotions are, but you will always be affected by success and failure.

In your heart, you will always feel elated when a film works because it means that the audience has connected to you.

If a film doesn't work, it will always hurt you because it means that they did not connect to you.

So you wonder where your translation or performance of the character went wrong.

A good script will always be the number one deciding factor.

I mean, let's go back to Lagaan. You know, the script. What a story!

I don't know why it just came to my head, but that's the example. It's always going to be that way.