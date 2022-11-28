Why's Kareena saying, 'Good looks... good looks...'

How did Bollywood spend the weekend? Let's find out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor can't take her eyes off her reflection during a weekend shoot.

'Good looks... good looks... anddd... good looks... Ok bye,' she says.

Her kids, meanwhile, were off to a birthday party!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor also spent Sunday at a shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar gets ready to perform live in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

'Waking up and watching #TeamIndia play is the best way to spend your Sunday,' says Abhishek Bachchan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar takes a Sunday picture in the golden hour and writes, '#sundaypicture had to put it up ohhhh that #goldenhour.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

'Is Sunday blues a thing..??' wonders Asha Negi.