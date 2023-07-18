News
Why Is Karan Johar Upset?

Source: ANI
July 18, 2023 13:57 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar seems to be upset.

He took to his Threads account and wrote a cryptic message without naming anyone or any film: 'Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers .... If we don't stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile....'

All fingers point at Katrina Kaif's new film Merry Christmas, which just announced its release date.

The date -- December 15 -- is clashing with KJo's production, Yodha, an action thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra.

 

Both films look very interesting.

Merry Christmas also stars Vijay Sethupathi and is directed by Sriram Raghavan, the man who delivered such cinematic gems like Johnny Gaddaar, Ek Hasina Thi and Andhadhun.

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan and Tinnu Anand and the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Besides Sid, Yodha co-stars Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

The film was scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, but it was pushed to July 2023 and then to September 15. Finally, it will release on December 15.

