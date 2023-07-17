Dilip Kumar, At His Most Spellbinding!

Saira Banu seems to be taking notes from Zeenat Aman's popular Instagram style and sharing some interesting nuggets from her days in the movies.

In her latest post, she takes us behind the scenes of her 1974 film Sagina, in which she starred opposite her husband, Dilip Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, she writes, 'Sagina is one of my most loved films. It is based on the true story of the labour movement. Sagina, a factory labourer, is an honest, aggressive and loveable character who was the first to fight against the tyranny of the British bosses in the tea gardens of Northern-Eastern India.'

'Sagina becomes a Welfare Officer and brings about justice.'

'I was so happy when Sahib and revered Tapan Sinha worked together...'

'They were such good friends and like minded that they brought ease and cordiality while filming Sagina in the most relaxed atmosphere at Gayabari where we worked in the outdoors.'

'The first thing that Sahib set up in the garden was a badminton court for all the team of the shooting to play together in the evenings and then cosily huddle in the house to sing and joke together turn by turn.'

'Sharing a scene which is my personal favourite... when Sagina who is a robust outgoing man, is sitting in his office absolutely bored and suffocated and then he steps out compelled to breathe the fresh air in the lush outdoors.'

'Then he spots the coming of the train and exuberantly matches speed with the passing train. I think it is one of Sahib's most spell binding and enthralling performances.'

Manish Malhotra can't help but comment: 'It was a good film with good music.'