Vicky Kaushal can't help but be in awe of his gorgeous wife, Katrina Kaif, especially on her birthday.

The actor shared loved-up pictures on her 40th birthday on July 16 from an undisclosed vacation.

He captioned the pictures: 'In awe of your magic... everyday. Happy Birthday my love!'

Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal also penned a sweet message for his bhabhi on his Insta stories: 'Happy birthday to the coolest person in my life...@katrinakaif. Lots of love and big tight hug.'