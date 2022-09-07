News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why is Janhvi Kapoor So Busy?

Why is Janhvi Kapoor So Busy?

By Rediff Movies
September 07, 2022 13:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Malaika's love for lavender... Pooja's B&W mood... Who's Kriti looking at?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is among Bollywood's busiest actors, thanks to a packed schedule of events, photoshoots, dance class, gym, Pilates...

But she can keep up and how!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi shares pictures from her daily activities and writes, 'Trying to keep it together #literally.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

She's doing a great job, isn't she?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora steps out in shimmery lavender.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty listens to music the old-fashioned way.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari looks over her shoulder.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji has a good hair day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde shares a B&W picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah joins the WFH club.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Brahmastra add to Karan Johar's 100 Crore Club?
Will Brahmastra add to Karan Johar's 100 Crore Club?
Nushrratt REVEALS Her Fashion Secrets
Nushrratt REVEALS Her Fashion Secrets
Nora's Palat Moment
Nora's Palat Moment
Rain ravaged Bengaluru slowly returns to normalcy
Rain ravaged Bengaluru slowly returns to normalcy
US Open PIX: Khachanov topples Kyrgios; Gauff ousted
US Open PIX: Khachanov topples Kyrgios; Gauff ousted
Nitish in Delhi, Tejashwi goes on midnight checks
Nitish in Delhi, Tejashwi goes on midnight checks
Active Covid cases in India decline to 50,594
Active Covid cases in India decline to 50,594

More like this

Why Sidharth Shukla will always remain with Shehnaaz

Why Sidharth Shukla will always remain with Shehnaaz

Kajol Seeks Blessings From Lalbaugcha Raja

Kajol Seeks Blessings From Lalbaugcha Raja

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances