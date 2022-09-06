News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Nushrratt REVEALS Her Fashion Secrets

Nushrratt REVEALS Her Fashion Secrets

By Rediff Movies
September 06, 2022 14:45 IST
Diana loves her couch... Soha flirts with blue... Pooja goes traditional...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha shoots for an episode of the mini series, Amazon Fashion Up Season 2, where she teams up with social media star Ruhee Dosani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

She says, 'Fashion for me is something that defines me, and this look is exactly doing justice to my style. Watch me and @ruheedosani, style each other on the sets of #AmazonFashionUpS2.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty is a 'couch potato'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon is 'trying to perfect the pout'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan does blue right!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda attends her brother's wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram

Mahima Chaudhry channels her inner Goddess. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor goes traditional.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes clearly loves pearls.

