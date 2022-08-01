What Did Boney-Khushi Think Of Janhvi's Jerry?

A special screening of Janhvi Kapoor's new film Good Luck Jerry was held in Mumbai over the weekend. The drama released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.
Here's looking at the film folk who attended the screening.
Janhvi Kapoor feels she 'cannot do a remake of Sridevi's films' but she doesn't mind taking on a Nayanthara movie and giving it her own spin.
Good Luck Jerry is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.
Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi follow her act and wear white as well.
Janhvi takes a picture with Producer Aanand L Rai and Director Siddharth Sen.
Shabana Azmi arrives to show some support.
Manish Malhotra was among Sridevi's close friends.
Actor-director Kayoze Irani poses with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Director Sharan Sharma.
Kayoze will be directing Janhvi in a film to be produced by Dharma Productions.
Actor-director Rajat Rawail with daughter Gehna.
Director Rumi Jaffery with his wife Hanan.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar