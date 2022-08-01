What Did Boney-Khushi Think Of Janhvi's Jerry?

A special screening of Janhvi Kapoor's new film Good Luck Jerry was held in Mumbai over the weekend. The drama released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

Here's looking at the film folk who attended the screening.

Janhvi Kapoor feels she 'cannot do a remake of Sridevi's films' but she doesn't mind taking on a Nayanthara movie and giving it her own spin.

Good Luck Jerry is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.

Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi follow her act and wear white as well.

Janhvi takes a picture with Producer Aanand L Rai and Director Siddharth Sen.

Shabana Azmi arrives to show some support.

Manish Malhotra was among Sridevi's close friends.

Actor-director Kayoze Irani poses with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Director Sharan Sharma.

Kayoze will be directing Janhvi in a film to be produced by Dharma Productions.

Actor-director Rajat Rawail with daughter Gehna.

Director Rumi Jaffery with his wife Hanan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar