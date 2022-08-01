Who's Got The Better Smile -- Ananya Or Vijay?

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted over the weekend.
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are going all out to promote their film, Liger.
After travelling in a Mumbai local train, they were spotted at a mall in Navi Mumbai.
Shilpa Shetty goes ultra-casual at the airport.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are almost unrecognisable as they travel together.
Adah Sharma looks cute in floral.
Rajkummar Rao has a thumbs up for the photographers.
Esha Gupta goes traditional.
Neha Kakkar is back from her US tour.
Aly Goni's wearing an interesting T-shirt.
Kartik Aaryan gets clicked outside the T-Series office.
Happy? Unhappy? Twinkle Khanna doesn't seem to have made up her mind about her new hair-do.
What's Hansika Motwani saying?
Sonu Sood celebrates his 49th birthday on July 30 with his fans.