Rediff.com  » Movies » Who's Got The Better Smile -- Ananya Or Vijay?

Who's Got The Better Smile -- Ananya Or Vijay?

By Rediff Movies
August 01, 2022 17:36 IST
The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted over the weekend.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are going all out to promote their film, Liger.

After travelling in a Mumbai local train, they were spotted at a mall in Navi Mumbai.

 

Shilpa Shetty goes ultra-casual at the airport.

 

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are almost unrecognisable as they travel together.

 

Adah Sharma looks cute in floral.

 

Rajkummar Rao has a thumbs up for the photographers.

 

Esha Gupta goes traditional.

 

Neha Kakkar is back from her US tour.

 

Aly Goni's wearing an interesting T-shirt.

 

Kartik Aaryan gets clicked outside the T-Series office.

 

Happy? Unhappy? Twinkle Khanna doesn't seem to have made up her mind about her new hair-do.

 

What's Hansika Motwani saying?

 

Sonu Sood celebrates his 49th birthday on July 30 with his fans.

Rediff Movies
Kajol can't stop laughing!
What are Sussanne-Abhay-Preity upto in the US?
What To Watch On OTT This Week!
Petrol, diesel sales fall in July as monsoon sets in
Will Laal Singh Chadha Rescue Bollywood?
Speaker withdraws suspension of 4 Congress MPs
On the backfoot, Sunak vows to cut income tax by 20pc
