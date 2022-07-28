Karan, Tejasswi And Kubbra Can't Stop Smiling

Kubbra Sait may have spent just a decade in Bollywood but she's already got a lot to say.

The Sacred Games actress has authored a book called Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir, about how a shy Bengaluru girl dreamt of making it big in the competitive world of cinema.

Vidya Balan was at hand to launch the book.

It was a double celebration, as it was also Kubbra's 29th birthday on July 27.

Konkona Sensharma made sure she lent Kubbra support.

As did Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Sumona Chakravarti and Manjari Phadnis catch up.

Nakuul Mehta arrives with wife Jankee.

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan says hello.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar