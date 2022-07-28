News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Karan, Tejasswi And Kubbra Can't Stop Smiling

Karan, Tejasswi And Kubbra Can't Stop Smiling

By Rediff Movies
July 28, 2022 17:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kubbra Sait may have spent just a decade in Bollywood but she's already got a lot to say.

The Sacred Games actress has authored a book called Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir, about how a shy Bengaluru girl dreamt of making it big in the competitive world of cinema.

 

Vidya Balan was at hand to launch the book.

 

It was a double celebration, as it was also Kubbra's 29th birthday on July 27.

 

Konkona Sensharma made sure she lent Kubbra support.

 

As did Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

 

Sumona Chakravarti and Manjari Phadnis catch up.

 

Nakuul Mehta arrives with wife Jankee.

 

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan says hello.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'We Should Only Give Ranveer Love'
'We Should Only Give Ranveer Love'
'I am the coolest dad in the world'
'I am the coolest dad in the world'
Shraddha Gets GORGEOUS!
Shraddha Gets GORGEOUS!
CWG Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws
CWG Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws
BJP activist's murder: 2 with suspected PFI links held
BJP activist's murder: 2 with suspected PFI links held
Isn't Aditi A GORGEOUS Bride?
Isn't Aditi A GORGEOUS Bride?
Navy gets 1st indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant
Navy gets 1st indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant

More like this

POSTPONED! Ibrahim's Movie Debut

POSTPONED! Ibrahim's Movie Debut

How Kareena Likes Her Koffee

How Kareena Likes Her Koffee

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances