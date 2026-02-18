Why Is Anupama Parameswaran Trending?

Happy birthday, Bison star Anupama Parameswaran!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Key Points Anupama Parameswaran, who celebrates her birthday on February 18, gained recognition with her debut in the Malayalam film Premam.

She expanded her career into Tamil and Telugu films, showcasing her adaptability and versatility in South Indian cinema.

Anupama has been praised for her roles in films like Bison and Paradha, demonstrating her ability to handle emotionally complex characters.

Who is Anupama Parameswaran?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Among the most versatile actresses in South Indian cinema, Anupama Parameswaran started her journey in Malayalam cinema, and went on to work in Tamil and Telugu films.

She rose to fame with her debut Malayalam film Premam, released in 2015. The movie became a blockbuster.

In the film, she played Mary George, a charming and soft-spoken schoolgirl. Her performance struck a chord with viewers, and 'Mary' quickly became a household name in Kerala.

From Malayalam Debut to South Indian Stardom

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Following the phenomenal success of her first film, Anupama expanded her career beyond Malayalam cinema.

She ventured into Tamil and Telugu films, proving that her talent was not limited to one language or industry.

Her ability to adapt to different cinematic styles and storytelling formats helped her establish a strong foothold in South Indian cinema. Over time, she built a reputation for selecting diverse roles that allowed her to showcase her range as an actor.

Notable Films and Career Achievements

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Her recent Tamil film Bison earned her widespread appreciation for her compelling performance. The film highlighted her ability to handle emotionally-layered characters with maturity and depth. Its success led to it being dubbed into Telugu, further expanding her reach among audiences. Another notable project was Paradha, a female-centric film in which she played a powerful and meaningful role. The movie was praised for its focus on women’s perspectives, and Anupama’s performance was recognised as one of its strongest elements.

Currently, Anupama is working on Crazy Kalyanam, which has generated considerable anticipation among fans. The film co-stars Akhil Uddemari and Tarun Bhascker.

Personal Life and Acting Style

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Born in Irinjalakuda, Kerala, Anupama grew up in a supportive Malayali family.

Her parents, Parameswaran Erekkath and Sunitha Parameswaran, encouraged her ambition. She shares a close bond with her younger brother, Akshay.

What truly sets Anupama apart is her willingness to experiment with roles. From sweet romantic dramas like Shatamanam Bhavati to intense thrillers such as Rakshasudu and adventurous films like Karthikeya 2, she consistently chooses characters that push her beyond her comfort zone.

Awards and Recognition

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

In 2017, Anupama was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Filmfare Award for her work in the Telugu film, A Aa as well as the Tamil film, Kodi.

In 2025, she won the Best Actress for South Indian International Movie Award for the Telugu movie, Tillu Square.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff