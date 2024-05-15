'I'm Not Fat. I'm Curvy'

'I grew up in an environment which is very submissive and conservative. People would judge you if you wore a short skirt.'

IMAGE: Kainaat Arora featured in Dipak Tijori's comedy Tipppsy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kainaat Arora/Instagram

Kainaat Arora first made waves in the item song Aila Re Aila, shaking a leg alongside Akshay Kumar in his 2010 comedy, Khatta Meetha.

She built a bold image for herself with Grand Masti, and then moved away to regional films.

Many years later, she returned to Bollywood in Deepak Tijori's Tipppsy in an attempt to break free of her previous image.

"I was signed for a very big film but got replaced at the last moment.This happens a lot in this industry, just because you are not a part of the rat race or you are not dating a certain actor or director or producer," Kainaat tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

What did you enjoy the most about Tipppsy?

It felt like a roller-coaster ride.

Deepak sir handed me the script and told me to read all the characters.

I was visualising myself as Tanya, who is very stylish and rich.

It is a story about a bachelorette party that turns into a disaster.

I told sir that I am doing Tanya. He said no, you have done a glamorous role in Grand Masti and I see you as a performer. You should play Yami, who is this de-glam Haryanvi girl.

I was like okay, I should take up the challenge.

IMAGE: Kainaat with Deepak Tijori. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kainaat Arora/Instagram

Do you think you were typecast in bold roles?

They might have after seeing me in the characters I played in the past.

People thought I was fat. But I was not. I was curvy.

In fact, for Grand Masti, I had to put on weight.

My character was voluptuous, so I had to drink a lot of banana milkshakes.

If you see me in real, I am curvy and slim.

You were away from the limelight for quite some time. What kept you busy?

I was busy doing films in different industries.

The Indian film industry includes so many states, languages and cultures.

The Hindi audience did not know that I was doing films with some of the biggest superstars of regional cinema (Lailaa O Lailaa, a Malayalam film with Mohanlal; Faraar, a Punjabi film with Gippy Grewal).

IMAGE: Kainaat and Akshay Kumar in the Aila Re Aila song.

How do you look back at your journey from Saharanpur to Mumbai's glam world?

I grew up in an environment which is very submissive and conservative. People would judge you if you wore a short skirt.

I made my way up from there to Mumbai and landed a big song Aila Re Aila with a huge star like Akshay Kumar. It was sung by Daler Mehndi and the film was directed by Priyadarshan with Sabu Cyril as art director. It was a very big achievement for me.

Later, I was finalised as one of the leads in Milap Zaveri's John Johnny Janardan, alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Jacqueline Fernandez. Vashu Bhagnani was producing it.

Unfortunately, the film didn't take off. Milap, who was working as a writer on Grand Masti, recommended my name to Indra Kumar sir.

That's when I realised that you don't choose films, films choose you. I was cast opposite Vivek Oberoi in that film.

I was a nobody, an outsider without a godfather in this industry. That one song, Aila Re Aila, changed things for me.

It is still a rage, and got a remake in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

People come in hordes, but how many manage to get work?

I consider myself lucky that I got to work with some of the biggest names, and am still working in this industry.

I do music videos, shows, magazine covers, endorsements, performances, inaugurations, ramp-walks...

People may not believe in my achievement, but I care about my sangharsh (struggle) and constant hard work.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kainaat Arora/Instagram

Over the years, what has this industry taught you?

It's important to let go of things you have no control over.

I was signed for a very big film but got replaced at the last moment.

I cried a lot.

This happens a lot in this industry, just because you are not a part of rat race or you are not dating a certain actor or director or producer.

But the entertainment industry has also given me a lot, I can't deny that. Whatever I am today is because of this industry.

IMAGE: Kainaat with her mother. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kainaat Arora/Instagram

What's the one perception you would like to change about yourself?

I sometimes do more for people than required.

I wish I was less emotional.

People in this industry take you for granted if you are an emotional person.

See, I was never a part of any camps.

I don't attend Bollywood parties.

I don't drink.

I am a vegetarian.

I hate gyms; I only do yoga.

I have a very simple lifestyle.

Once my work is done, I come back to my regular routine.

The more detached one is from the industry, the more humble one will be in one's personal life.

We are actors and are employed by people who watch us.

The day they stop watching me, I will pack my bags and leave.