Rediff.com  » Movies » THE SUPER MAZEDAAR Bollywood QUIZ!

THE SUPER MAZEDAAR Bollywood QUIZ!

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 09, 2022 12:39 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Drop everything you are doing and play our fun and filmi quiz!

You know the drill, simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. My Name is Khan
B. Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna
C. Ra.One
  A. My Name is Khan
 
A. Student of the Year 2
B. Badrinath Ki Dulhania
C. Neither
  B. Badrinath Ki Dulhania
 
A. Cocktail
B. Kambakth Ishq
C. Housefull 3
  A. Cocktail
 
A. Lahore
B. Happy Bhag Jayegi
C. Yamla Pagla Deewana
  C. Yamla Pagla Deewana
 
A. Acid Factory
B. Players
C. Game
  B. Players
 
A. Akele Hum Akele Tum
B. Rangeela
C. Ghulam
  A. Akele Hum Akele Tum
 
A. Ram Lakhan
B. Kishen Kanhaiya
C. Beta
  A. Ram Lakhan
 
A. Haider
B. OK Jaanu
C. Batti Gul Meter Chalu
  C. Batti Gul Meter Chalu
 
A. Gabbar is Back
B. Aatma
C. Khatta Meetha
  C. Khatta Meetha
 
A. Fakira
B. Loafer
C. Seeta Aur Geeta
  B. Loafer
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
