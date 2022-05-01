News
Fatima Gives Us A Sneak Peek At Thar

Fatima Gives Us A Sneak Peek At Thar

By Rediff Movies
May 01, 2022 12:08 IST
Set in 1980s rural Rajasthan, Thar brings together Anil Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the thriller also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik, Jitendra Joshi, Akshay Oberoi and Mukti Mohan.

Before we watch it on Netflix on May 6, Fatima takes us behind the scenes.
IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a village belle...
IMAGE: And doesn't she look gorgeous?
IMAGE: Harsh Varrdhan pairs up with Fatima for the first time.
IMAGE: Taking a phone break.
IMAGE: Mukti Mohan has a pivotal role in Thar.
IMAGE: What is Harsh showing Director Raj Singh Chaudhary on the phone?
IMAGE: Cinematographer Shreya Dev Dube enjoys some laughs with the director.
Rediff Movies
