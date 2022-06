Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan, who was supposed to make her debut in a Karan Johar production, finally gets to be a part of his movies!

She has been added to the cast of KJo's latest directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Sara will participate in a special song and dance and will be joined by two Dharma protégées: Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.