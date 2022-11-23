News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Radhika Dreams Of Black Nights!

Radhika Dreams Of Black Nights!

By Rediff Movies
November 23, 2022 14:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika Madan's new film Sanaa enjoys a world premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in the Estonian capital of Tallinn. It is written and directed by Sudhanshu Saria.

Sanaa, also starring Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, Shikha Talsania and Navneet Nishan, is the only Indian film competing for the Grand Prix for Best Film award at the festival this year. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari, who won the Star In The Making award at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai, is still enjoying the sights and sounds of the city.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shane Nigam/Instagram

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam of Kumbalangi Nights' fame visits the Museum of The Future in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meezaan/Instagram

Meezaan says hello as he freefalls from the UAE sky.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Rashmi Gautam is lost in thought in the Maldives.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Looks Best With Varun? VOTE!
Who Looks Best With Varun? VOTE!
'Struggle Teaches You More Than Success'
'Struggle Teaches You More Than Success'
'Most of them don't deserve to win'
'Most of them don't deserve to win'
When Warne the golfer upstaged the pros at Dunhill
When Warne the golfer upstaged the pros at Dunhill
Pretty Anshula's Glitzy Style
Pretty Anshula's Glitzy Style
Border violence: Meghalaya to seek probe by NIA, CBI
Border violence: Meghalaya to seek probe by NIA, CBI
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United

More like this

Is SRK's Name Plate Made Of Diamonds?

Is SRK's Name Plate Made Of Diamonds?

'Tabassum was always so hit and fit'

'Tabassum was always so hit and fit'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances