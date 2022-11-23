Radhika Dreams Of Black Nights!

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika Madan's new film Sanaa enjoys a world premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in the Estonian capital of Tallinn. It is written and directed by Sudhanshu Saria.

Sanaa, also starring Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, Shikha Talsania and Navneet Nishan, is the only Indian film competing for the Grand Prix for Best Film award at the festival this year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari, who won the Star In The Making award at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai, is still enjoying the sights and sounds of the city.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shane Nigam/Instagram

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam of Kumbalangi Nights' fame visits the Museum of The Future in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meezaan/Instagram

Meezaan says hello as he freefalls from the UAE sky.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Rashmi Gautam is lost in thought in the Maldives.