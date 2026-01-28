Why Border 2's Battle Scenes Look Dark

'The war in the trenches and the tank sequences were difficult.'

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Border 2.

While Anurag Singh's Border 2 is being praised, some critics and a section of the audience seems unhappy with the dim lighting of the climatic battle sequences.

"The climax is not meant to be dark. It is meant to be evening, but I think due to projection issues, it feels dark in some cinemas. In most of the cinemas, it appears fine," Anurag Singh informs Subhash K Jha.

"We have sent out a mail to all theatres to let them know how to address this problem. Additionally, we are updating the print at the theatres where it is appearing dark."

Shooting the battles sequences was not easy.

"Action is always tough to shoot, and action in a period war film even more so. The war in the trenches and the tank sequences were difficult but I enjoy a good challenge," Anurag adds.

Border 2 box office collection

Border 2, which released over the three-day Republic Day weekend, is already is a superhit.

The film, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, earned Rs 190 crore (Rs 1.9 billion) until Day 4, and is expected to make Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) in just two weeks. It saw the best opening ever for Bollywood since last year's Chhaava.

What Border 2 is about

Set around the 1971 War, Border 2 revolves around three friends Hoshiar Singh (Varun Dhawan), Nirmal Singh (Diljit Dosanjh) and Mahendra Rawat (Ahan Shetty), and their commander Fateh Singh (Sunny Deol).

Before going into war, the film establishes the back stories of the main characters, their romances and marriages, with a lot of humour.

