HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Esha-Ahana Watch Border 2 With Sunny Deol

Esha-Ahana Watch Border 2 With Sunny Deol

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2026 14:40 IST

x

Before theatre audiences cheered loudly for Border 2, film folk queued up for a special screening in Mumbai.

Key Points

 

Esha Deol hails brother Sunny Deol in Border 2

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were all smiles as they posed for pictures with their big brother Sunny Deol at the Border 2 special screening.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha gave a shoutout to Sunny, and the film's team on Instagram, as she wrote, 'Definitely watch Border 2 with your family and friends. We watched the film last night. @iamsunnydeol you are the best. Shout out to @ahan.shetty @varundvn @diljitdosanjh @nidhiduttaofficial fantastic. Salute.'

 

Sunny Deol with Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan.

 

Border 2 is a special film for the Shettys. Suniel Shetty starred in the 1997 original, and his death scene was one of the film's highlights. Ahan takes the film forward in the sequel, and says that it was Border that started his dream of becoming an actor.

The Shetty men flank their biggest cheerleader, Mana Shetty.

 

Watch: How Ahan Shetty manifested Border 2

 

Ahan Shetty's sister Athiya Shetty arrives with husband K L Rahul.

 

Anya Singh.

 

Sonam Bajwa.

Watch: Sonam Bajwa arrives in style at the Border 2 screening.

 

Paramvir Cheema's performance in Border 2 has received praise.

 

Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini Sahay.

 

Avneet Kaur.

 

Sukhwinder Singh.

 

Taha Shah Badussha.

 

The Border 2 team, with Binoy Gandhi, Director Anurag Singh, Ahan Shetty, Shiv Channana and Sumit Arora.

Standing: Anya Singh, Medha Rana, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kuma,, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Border 2 Review
Border 2 Review
Box Office: Border 2 Is A Superhit
Box Office: Border 2 Is A Superhit
'If Border Is Anyone's, It Is Sunny Uncle's'
'If Border Is Anyone's, It Is Sunny Uncle's'
Ahan Takes Over From Dad Suniel Shetty In Border 2
Ahan Takes Over From Dad Suniel Shetty In Border 2
Sunny Deol Gets Emotional At Border 2 Launch
Sunny Deol Gets Emotional At Border 2 Launch

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 2

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 3

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Ankita Lokhande Stuns in a Gorgeous Ethnic Look0:51

Ankita Lokhande Stuns in a Gorgeous Ethnic Look

Rahul stirs row over 'Gamosa' at President's 'at home' reception0:43

Rahul stirs row over 'Gamosa' at President's 'at home'...

Stunning cockpit views from IAF fighter jets7:54

Stunning cockpit views from IAF fighter jets

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO