Esha-Ahana Watch Border 2 With Sunny Deol

Before theatre audiences cheered loudly for Border 2, film folk queued up for a special screening in Mumbai.

Key Points Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan starrer Ahan Shetty, Border 2 is a superhit .

. The movie is overdramatic but watchable.

At the special screening, film stars arrive with their families.

Esha Deol hails brother Sunny Deol in Border 2

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were all smiles as they posed for pictures with their big brother Sunny Deol at the Border 2 special screening.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha gave a shoutout to Sunny, and the film's team on Instagram, as she wrote, 'Definitely watch Border 2 with your family and friends. We watched the film last night. @iamsunnydeol you are the best. Shout out to @ahan.shetty @varundvn @diljitdosanjh @nidhiduttaofficial fantastic. Salute.'

Sunny Deol with Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan.

Border 2 is a special film for the Shettys. Suniel Shetty starred in the 1997 original, and his death scene was one of the film's highlights. Ahan takes the film forward in the sequel, and says that it was Border that started his dream of becoming an actor.

The Shetty men flank their biggest cheerleader, Mana Shetty.

Watch: How Ahan Shetty manifested Border 2

Ahan Shetty's sister Athiya Shetty arrives with husband K L Rahul.

Anya Singh.

Sonam Bajwa.

Watch: Sonam Bajwa arrives in style at the Border 2 screening.

Paramvir Cheema's performance in Border 2 has received praise.

Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini Sahay.

Avneet Kaur.

Sukhwinder Singh.

Taha Shah Badussha.

The Border 2 team, with Binoy Gandhi, Director Anurag Singh, Ahan Shetty, Shiv Channana and Sumit Arora.

Standing: Anya Singh, Medha Rana, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kuma,, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff